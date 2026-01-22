Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Finally Tackle the Crease Problem

Samsung appears ready to address one of the most persistent complaints surrounding its foldable phones — the visible crease. According to recent reports, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 could arrive with a significantly reduced crease on its inner display, potentially improving both visual appeal and everyday usability for consumers.

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Samsung showcased a next-generation foldable display panel that appeared nearly crease-free. This demonstration has sparked speculation that similar technology may find its way into the Galaxy Z Fold 8, expected to launch later this year. If implemented, the new panel could reduce the crease by nearly 20 percent compared to earlier models, a change that may be subtle on paper but clearly noticeable in real-world use.

For years, foldable smartphone manufacturers have struggled to completely eliminate the crease caused by repeated folding. While several brands have managed to minimize it, none have fully erased the issue in mass-market devices. Samsung’s latest prototype suggests that the company may be closer than ever to solving this challenge — a move that would reinforce its leadership in the foldable segment.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 already demonstrated Samsung’s commitment to innovation, emerging as the thinnest and lightest Fold device the company has produced so far. With the Fold 8, Samsung is expected to push boundaries even further, leaning heavily on its display engineering expertise — an area where it continues to outpace much of the competition.

Industry observers note that even a partial reduction in the crease would be considered a meaningful upgrade, provided durability remains uncompromised. Foldable displays endure constant mechanical stress, and any design change must balance aesthetics with long-term reliability. Samsung’s recent demo has raised optimism, but it remains unclear whether the completely crease-less version will be ready for commercial deployment this year.

Beyond display improvements, there is growing anticipation that Samsung could adopt silicon carbon battery technology in its next-generation foldables. This upgrade could deliver better energy density, longer battery life, and improved overall endurance — an area where foldable phones often face criticism due to their slim form factors.

Before unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung is expected to focus on the launch of its Galaxy S26 series, likely scheduled for late February. The event may also introduce One UI 8.5, which reports suggest will feature a revamped Bixby AI assistant powered by Perplexity AI, emphasizing enhanced intelligence and on-device privacy across web and mobile applications.

If the rumors hold true, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could mark a pivotal moment for foldable smartphones — one where design compromises begin to fade, bringing the category closer to mainstream acceptance.