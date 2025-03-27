Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launching in April 2025: Key Features & Expected Devices

Qualcomm is preparing to introduce its latest mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, in April 2025. This new system-on-chip (SoC) is expected to bring notable improvements over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Earlier leaks suggested it might be called the Snapdragon 8s Elite, but recent reports confirm its official name as Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

Core Configuration & Performance

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is expected to feature a 1+3+2+2 core structure, optimizing both power and efficiency. The core breakdown includes:

One Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.21GHz for peak performance.

Three Cortex-A720 cores running at 3.01GHz to handle demanding tasks.

Two Cortex-A720 cores at 2.80GHz to support processing efficiency.

Two Cortex-A720 cores at 2.02GHz for optimized power consumption.

Unlike the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which incorporates custom Oryon cores, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will rely on Cortex cores while still delivering powerful performance.

Graphics & Benchmark Scores

Equipped with the Adreno 825 GPU, the new chip offers robust graphics performance. While it may have fewer cores than the Adreno 830 GPU found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it is still expected to achieve AnTuTu benchmark scores exceeding 2 million. Additionally, the chip will feature 6MB of SLC and 8MB of L3 cache, ensuring faster processing and improved efficiency.

Devices Expected to Feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 are anticipated to debut soon after its official unveiling. Some of the first devices expected to incorporate this chip include:

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro (potentially launching globally as Poco F7)

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro

Oppo K13 Pro

These models aim to leverage the chip's enhanced processing power and efficiency, making them appealing options for high-performance smartphone users.

Final Thoughts

While much of the information about the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 comes from leaks and rumors, Qualcomm's official announcement in April 2025 will confirm its specifications. Stay tuned for further updates as more details emerge about this highly anticipated mobile processor.