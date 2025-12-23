Sony’s First Electric Car Brings PlayStation Gaming to the Road

Sony is stepping into the electric vehicle space with a distinctive twist: gaming on the move. The Japanese technology giant, in partnership with Honda under the Sony Honda Mobility joint venture, is preparing to launch its first-ever electric car, named Afeela. Expected to arrive in 2026, the Afeela aims to stand out by combining advanced electric mobility with Sony’s deep expertise in entertainment, particularly gaming.

One of the most talked-about features of the Afeela is its integration of PlayStation Remote Play, a first for the automotive world. This feature allows users to remotely access and play games from their existing PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 consoles inside the vehicle. Rather than running games natively, the system streams gameplay from the user’s console, delivering a console-like experience through the car’s digital ecosystem.

Sony has designed this feature with safety in mind. The driver will only be able to access PlayStation Remote Play when the car is parked. Passengers, however, can continue gaming even while the vehicle is in motion, making long journeys or traffic-heavy commutes far more engaging for those not behind the wheel.

The Afeela’s cabin reflects Sony’s vision of a connected, entertainment-driven vehicle. The car features a wide digital layout at the front, consisting of three screens that display vehicle information, navigation, and infotainment. In addition, rear passengers get access to two dedicated screens, further enhancing the in-car entertainment experience. These displays are closely integrated with Sony’s audio technologies, promising immersive sound that complements gaming, movies, and music alike.

While the idea of gaming in cars is not entirely new—India once saw a limited-edition Tata Safari in 2003 equipped with a factory-installed PlayStation 2—the Afeela represents a far more advanced and modern implementation. By leveraging cloud connectivity, high-resolution displays, and sophisticated audio systems, Sony is positioning the Afeela as a rolling entertainment hub rather than just a means of transport.

From a performance standpoint, the Afeela is no compromise. It is expected to be powered by a 91kWh battery pack, offering a claimed driving range of around 300 miles, or approximately 482 kilometres, on a single charge. This places it firmly in the premium EV category, both in terms of capability and pricing. In the United States, the Afeela is expected to start at around $102,000, with pre-bookings available for a refundable deposit.

Despite global interest, an India launch currently appears unlikely. Still, the Afeela serves as a strong signal of Sony’s ambitions beyond consumer electronics. By blending mobility, entertainment, and digital services, Sony and Honda are attempting to redefine what users can expect from a modern electric car.

As electric vehicles evolve, the Afeela suggests that the future of driving may be as much about digital experiences as it is about getting from one place to another.



