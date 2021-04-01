Spotify releases new mixed playlists; available for free and premium users

Popular music streaming platform Spotify has released some new mixed playlists. New Spotify Mixes will be an extension of Daily Mix, Spotify's popular custom playlist feature, that includes three new mix categories: Artist Mix, Genre Mix, and Decade Mix. The whole idea behind mixes is to provide you with a playlist that contains elements of what you love and what Spotify thinks you will love.

The new Spotify mixes are now available to premium and free users globally. The new mixes are available in the "Made for you" section.

The new Spotify mixes will be based on your listening habits and include songs from your favourite artists. Based on this, you will add songs that you might like. Playlists will be updated frequently, allowing you to familiarize yourself with new songs to your liking or stay connected to the ones you have recently started listening to.

Gustav Söderström, Spotify R&D director, said in a blog post: "There isn't just one Spotify experience. There are actually more like 345 million different Spotify experiences—one for each listener. Every day, half a trillion events—whether they are searches, listens, likes, or countless other actions—take place on Spotify, powering and guiding our machine learning system. This gives us the ability to drive discovery in a way that audio has never seen before."

Spotify had announced the entry of Spotify Mixes when the Stream On virtual event took place last month, for those who are not aware. This was intending to improve the Daily Mix feature to get better recommendations for people.