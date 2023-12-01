Live
- Daily Forex Rates December-01-2023
- Nagarkurnool: Historic day in Chenchu Pentas
- Hyderabad: Broadwings Academy trains pilots in city
- Bengaluru Bomb Threat Mail to Schools: Parents and Children Panic
- Ambati Rambabu denies accusations on Nagarjunasagar project, asks media not to spread false news
- Hyderabad: Ruling parties in AP, TS enacted NS drama on polling day says Kishan Reddy
- ‘Animal’ review: WILD ANIMAL
- Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Kacheguda
- Hyderabad: Clash between AP, TS cops over Nagarjuna Sagar dam purview
- Rangareddy: Polling begins fast in Rajendra Nagar but fell harder at the end
Just In
Threads Launches Global Keyword Search Feature
After undergoing testing in specific regions, this update is now available to the entire user base, assisting all languages.
As Threads, the text-based social media platform powered by Instagram continues to enhance its offerings through regular updates, users have eagerly awaited certain features, and the introduction of keyword search is a significant development. Previously tested in select English and Spanish-speaking regions, the feature has now been expanded to cater to users globally.
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced the availability of the keyword search feature on Threads. He said, "Today, we're expanding keyword search everywhere Threads is available. This feature is supported in all languages – we hope this makes it easier to find and join conversations you're interested in. More improvements are coming to search soon".
Threads Embraces Multilingualism with Keyword Search Rollout
Users have long requested this functionality, which aligns with hashtag searches, aiming to enhance content and user discoverability while simplifying the exploration of specific topics.
Mosseri indicated that additional improvements to the keyword search feature are in the pipeline, although the specifics remain undisclosed. Possibilities include advanced search metrics similar to those on X, allowing users to search for multiple keywords and posts within a specific timeframe.
Despite the rollout of the keyword search feature, Threads maintains strict control over inappropriate keywords, filtering out offensive, discriminatory, and sexually explicit terms to ensure a safe and positive user experience.
In a recent update, Threads introduced a feature allowing users to delete their Threads account separately without affecting their Instagram account. This adjustment deviates from the previous setup, where deactivating a Threads account required deactivating the associated Instagram account as well.