TikTok Still Missing from App Store: No Clear Return Date

As of now, TikTok is still missing from both Apple and Google’s mobile app stores, nearly a week after its removal. This follows the activation of the US’ ban-or-divest law, which went into effect last weekend, prompting TikTok’s absence from the stores. Although the app returned to functionality shortly after the ban, it has not reappeared on mobile platforms.

Apple and Google face the possibility of billions in fines if they allow TikTok back on their app stores, and there is no clarity on whether President Donald Trump’s executive order, which refused to enforce the ban, has impacted that risk. Apple and Google have issued statements about the removal of TikTok and other ByteDance apps like Lemon8 and Marvel Snap, but they have not provided any additional details or updates.

TikTok has also not responded to requests for comment. However, Second Dinner, the developer behind Marvel Snap, shared on X that they expect Marvel Snap to return to the app stores as early as next week, barring setbacks. Ben Brode, co-founder of Second Dinner, also addressed concerns on Bluesky, mentioning they hope to have Marvel Snap will be back before next month’s updates.

The absence of TikTok from the app stores means that new users can’t install the app without navigating complex workarounds. Additionally, current users are unable to receive updates that could introduce new features or address any bugs, including potential security vulnerabilities.

If you had TikTok installed on your phone before the ban, the app will still work as expected. As a result, some people are even selling phones with TikTok pre-installed. Alternatively, users can still access TikTok via a web browser on their phones.