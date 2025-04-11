  • Menu
Today's Wordle Challenge: Hints and Help for April 11 (#1392)

Whether you're a fan of word games or just love a good puzzle challenge, Wordle is the perfect way to test your skills.

Whether you love word games or puzzles, Wordle is a fun way to challenge yourself. Every day, players guess the five-letter word and share their results. If you need help with today’s puzzle, we’ve got hints, strategies, and the answer.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (April 11, Puzzle #1392)

Need a little nudge to get started? Here are some helpful hints for today’s word:

  • Starting Letter: A
  • Vowel Count: Two vowels
  • Repeated Letter: Yes, one letter is used twice
  • Meaning: It’s a projectile shot from a bow
  • Pop Culture Tie-In: It’s also the title of a superhero TV series

Tips to Sharpen Your Wordle Skills

  • Start with words like RAISE, SLATE, or CRANE to cover common letters.
  • Eliminate unlikely options based on color feedback.
  • Keep in mind that letters can repeat—even if the game doesn’t tell you right away.
  • Think it through—Wordle rewards patience and logic over rushing.

Today’s Wordle Answer

Still stumped? No worries—here's the solution to Wordle #1392 (April 11):

It fits all the clues: starts with A, has two vowels, contains a repeated R, refers to a bow projectile, and shares its name with the superhero series Arrow.

