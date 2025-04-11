Today's Wordle Challenge: Hints and Help for April 11 (#1392)

Live
Highlights
Whether you're a fan of word games or just love a good puzzle challenge, Wordle is the perfect way to test your skills.
Whether you love word games or puzzles, Wordle is a fun way to challenge yourself. Every day, players guess the five-letter word and share their results. If you need help with today’s puzzle, we’ve got hints, strategies, and the answer.
Hints for Today’s Wordle (April 11, Puzzle #1392)
Need a little nudge to get started? Here are some helpful hints for today’s word:
- Starting Letter: A
- Vowel Count: Two vowels
- Repeated Letter: Yes, one letter is used twice
- Meaning: It’s a projectile shot from a bow
- Pop Culture Tie-In: It’s also the title of a superhero TV series
Tips to Sharpen Your Wordle Skills
- Start with words like RAISE, SLATE, or CRANE to cover common letters.
- Eliminate unlikely options based on color feedback.
- Keep in mind that letters can repeat—even if the game doesn’t tell you right away.
- Think it through—Wordle rewards patience and logic over rushing.
Today’s Wordle Answer
Still stumped? No worries—here's the solution to Wordle #1392 (April 11):
It fits all the clues: starts with A, has two vowels, contains a repeated R, refers to a bow projectile, and shares its name with the superhero series Arrow.
