Today's Wordle Challenge: Hints and Help for April 11 (#1392)

Whether you love word games or puzzles, Wordle is a fun way to challenge yourself. Every day, players guess the five-letter word and share their results. If you need help with today’s puzzle, we’ve got hints, strategies, and the answer.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (April 11, Puzzle #1392)

Need a little nudge to get started? Here are some helpful hints for today’s word:

Starting Letter: A

A Vowel Count : Two vowels

: Two vowels Repeated Letter : Yes, one letter is used twice

: Yes, one letter is used twice Meaning : It’s a projectile shot from a bow

: It’s a projectile shot from a bow Pop Culture Tie-In: It’s also the title of a superhero TV series

Tips to Sharpen Your Wordle Skills

Start with words like RAISE, SLATE, or CRANE to cover common letters.

Eliminate unlikely options based on color feedback.

Keep in mind that letters can repeat—even if the game doesn’t tell you right away.

Think it through—Wordle rewards patience and logic over rushing.

Today’s Wordle Answer

Still stumped? No worries—here's the solution to Wordle #1392 (April 11):

It fits all the clues: starts with A, has two vowels, contains a repeated R, refers to a bow projectile, and shares its name with the superhero series Arrow.