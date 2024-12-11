Top 10 Google Searches in India for 2024: A Year in Review

As 2024 draws to an end, Google has unveiled its list oftrending searches that captivated India's interest throughout the year. You can explore the top 10 searches here.





Indian Premiere League: In 2024, they dominated Google's search charts,reaching the number one position overall as a trend in India. This season,the Kolkata Knight Riders claimed their third title by winning the tournament.





T20 World Cup: This year, the Cricket World Cup was hosted in the US andWest Indies. India won the cup, defeating South Africa in the final.





Bhartiya Janta Party: The BJP party won the generalelections in 2024 and holds the maximum seats in the Lok Sabha.





Election Results 2024: General Elections were a keypart of 2024 and National Democratic Alliance ended up forming the government.





Olympics 2024: The Olympics are always thrilling, and in 2024, in France, it was no exception.





Dangerous Heat: During the Summer of 2024, India suffered extreme heat with temperatures surpassing 50°C, particularly in North India.





Ratan Tata: Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, philanthropistpassed away in October 2024, at the age of 86 years. This was a major searchquery on Google in India.





Indian National Congress: The Indian National Congress, one of India'soldest political parties, played a pivotal role in the country's independence and governance, and secured the 8th spot among India's top 10 Google searches of2024.









Pro Kabaddi League: Securing the 9th spot, the Pro Kabaddi Leagueemerged as one of India’s top Google searches in 2024. It is a professionalkabaddi league in India that has gained huge popularity for showcasing thecountry's native sport on a grand stage.



