Wordle 1601 Answer Today: Hints and Solution for November 6, 2025 (Thursday)

The NYT Wordle is a fun daily puzzle that tests your vocabulary and thinking skills. You get six chances to guess a five-letter word each day — but some words can be tough!

If you need a little help, here are the hints and the answer for Wordle #1601.

About Wordle

Wordle is a word game by The New York Times. Every day, a new five-letter word is released. Players use colour clues to find the right word in six tries.

If you enjoy Wordle, you can also try NYT’s Connections and Strands puzzles.

Today’s Hints

Starts with: G

Number of vowels: 3

Double letters: None

Extra hint: Describes someone hiding their real nature

Spoiler: Today’s Wordle Answer

GUISE