Wordle Today #1313: Tips and Tricks to Solve the Puzzle

Wordle is an exciting game where you try to guess a five-letter word. You have six chances to get the correct word. After each guess, the game shows if the letters are in the right position. Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot. Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.

How did Wordle start?

Wordle was created by a man named Josh Wardle as a special gift for his partner. It became very popular and now many people play it every day. The New York Times owns Wordle now.

Where can you play Wordle?

You can play Wordle on the New York Times Games website. It’s free to play and doesn’t have any ads.

How to play Wordle?

1. Guess a five-letter word.

2. After each guess, the game will show you how many letters are correct:

- Green means the letter is in the right place.

- Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

- Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.

3. You have six tries to guess the word.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (January 22, 2025):

1. It’s a noun.

2. It has two vowels.

3. The word starts with "R".

4. The word has no repeating letters.

5. It means "arrive" or "thrust out."

Today's Wordle Answer:

The word is "REACH".

Can I play Wordle every day?

Yes, you can play one Wordle puzzle each day. The word is the same for everyone around the world. You can’t play the same puzzle again, but you can find old puzzles on some websites.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can letters repeat in Wordle?

Yes, sometimes letters can repeat in the word.

2. Can I play Wordle in other languages?

Yes, Wordle is available in many languages like Spanish, French, and German.

3. How many guesses do I get?

You get six guesses to find the correct word.

To play, visit: [NYT Wordle](https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html)