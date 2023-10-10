X to allow users to block responses from unverified accounts

A few weeks ago, it was reported that X, also known as Twitter, was planning to give users more control over their posts and other users' responses. The platform reportedly planned to add new settings allowing users to limit responses. Now, the new configuration is officially available. Twitter now allows users only to enable comments from verified accounts or, in other words, block unverified accounts from responding to their posts.



To date, Twitter users already had settings to limit responses to "Everyone," "People you follow," and "Only people you mention." However, the platform has now introduced a new option that allows users to limit responses to verified users. The new option is available in the "Who can reply?" post settings.



Till date, Twitter users already had settings to limit replies to 'Everyone,' 'People you follow,' and 'Only people you mention.' However, the platform has now introduced a new option that allows users to limit replies to verified users. The new option is available in the posts 'Who can reply?' settings.

The new feature is part of Elon Musk's vision to make X an "everything app" focused on audio, video, messaging, payments/banking and a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities since its acquisition of Twitter in October last year. Musk has said he is concerned about bias in Twitter's algorithm. He has been undertaking a massive transformation, including changing his name to X and launching paid verification, allowing only paying users to get a verified blue tick.



Twitter's new feature that allows users to limit replies to verified accounts is also intended to make the Verified Twitter plan more attractive to users. In India, the verification tag costs Rs 719 per month. Notably, the X Premium subscription costs more for Android and iOS users who want to get the Verified label. In addition to the blue tick, X Premium subscribers get other features, including the ability to edit posts, publish longer posts, undo posts, and publish longer videos.



Meanwhile, with the new setting (allowing users to block responses from verified accounts), Elon Musk also limits unverified accounts from expressing themselves. It could be more difficult for those who do not pay for the service to refute misinformation, which researchers say has continued to increase.



Twitter has said it is working to address this issue by developing new ways to verify accounts and make it easier for users to identify misleading accounts. However, some are concerned that the new feature restricting unverified users may exacerbate the problem.