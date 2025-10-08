Live
- Big Savings Alert: Google’s New Pixel 10 Series Goes on Sale
- CMDA halts building permits around Pallikaranai marshland after NGT order
- PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors' dominance continues with another 3-0 win over Delhi Toofans
- 'Trial lopsided, key testimony sheer concoction': SC acquits death row convict in child rape-murder case
- Atmosphere of confrontation created in the last 11 years: Sachin Pilot
- 'Situation in Bengal not good': Guv Ananda Bose condemns attack on BJP MP, legislator
- India’s fintech sector set to grow at 31 pc CAGR in next four years: Report
- Kerala govt to launch citizen response programme for welfare and development feedback
- A. Manimekhalai among India's most inspiring women leaders on Candere Hurun list
- India’s space economy set to touch $44 billion by 2033: Minister
Google’s Nano Banana Feature Could Soon Stretch Across Your Entire Screen
Google Lens and Circle to Search, Meet Nano Banana. We could soon be more familiar with Google's newest AI technology -Nano Banana. Nano Banana.
Nano Banana, officially known as Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model is an advanced AI image-generation and editing tool. Although it is able to generate images using text commands, what makes it stand out is its impressive image editing capabilities. As of the latest report from Android Authority, Google could be planning to expand its Google Nano Banana update.
The report indicates that Google is looking into ways to incorporate Google Nano Banana AI into its existing applications and services such as Google Lens or the Circle To Search. The first users, especially on Reddit who have been raving about Nano Banana expansion by calling it "incredibly useful" and "extremely good," which means that broader access is likely to be well welcomed.
Android Authority tested a version of the Google Android app (16.40.18.sa.arm64) and discovered indications that Google may soon bring back the Live option within Google Lens, while also including a brand newly-developed Nano Banana Create feature to Search and Translate. Google AI features seem to be moving more quickly than the continuous implementation into Nano Banana to the Circle for Search.
To give more context, Circle to Search is a smartphone AI tech that lets the user to circle or draw or highlight any area of a video or photo while triggering Google to search for similar information on the same display. While this Nano Banana Create option are evident in current build upcoming Google AI tools but it's not yet operational -- which indicates that the feature is being tested in the early stages.
While Google hasn't yet officially confirmed the changes, Rajan Patel, Google's Vice President of Engineering for Search and co-founder of Lens has shared the Android Authority's article on X (formerly Twitter) with an edgy message: "keep your eyes peeled."