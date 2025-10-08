Google’s Nano Banana Feature Could Soon Stretch Across Your Entire Screen

Nano Banana, officially known as Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model is an advanced AI image-generation and editing tool. Although it is able to generate images using text commands, what makes it stand out is its impressive image editing capabilities. As of the latest report from Android Authority, Google could be planning to expand its Google Nano Banana update.

The report indicates that Google is looking into ways to incorporate Google Nano Banana AI into its existing applications and services such as Google Lens or the Circle To Search. The first users, especially on Reddit who have been raving about Nano Banana expansion by calling it "incredibly useful" and "extremely good," which means that broader access is likely to be well welcomed.

Android Authority tested a version of the Google Android app (16.40.18.sa.arm64) and discovered indications that Google may soon bring back the Live option within Google Lens, while also including a brand newly-developed Nano Banana Create feature to Search and Translate. Google AI features seem to be moving more quickly than the continuous implementation into Nano Banana to the Circle for Search.

To give more context, Circle to Search is a smartphone AI tech that lets the user to circle or draw or highlight any area of a video or photo while triggering Google to search for similar information on the same display. While this Nano Banana Create option are evident in current build upcoming Google AI tools but it's not yet operational -- which indicates that the feature is being tested in the early stages.

While Google hasn't yet officially confirmed the changes, Rajan Patel, Google's Vice President of Engineering for Search and co-founder of Lens has shared the Android Authority's article on X (formerly Twitter) with an edgy message: "keep your eyes peeled."