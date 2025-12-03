Microsoft Outage Delays Indian Flights: Airlines Switch to Manual Check-In

A global Microsoft Windows outage slowed down airport check-in and boarding systems in India.

This caused long delays and some flight cancellations.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, and Akasa Air were affected.

What Happened?

The check-in systems stopped working.

Airlines had to use manual check-in.

Queues became very long.

Passengers had to wait for more time.

Airports became crowded.

Varanasi airport informed passengers about the issue.

Other airports also faced the same problem.

Airports Affected

Hyderabad airport reported problems.

Delhi airport warned passengers about delays.

Varanasi airport issued alerts.

Many other airports also had delays.

Impact on Airlines

IndiGo cancelled 42 flights in Bengaluru.

It also faced delays in other cities.

SpiceJet had check-in issues and late departures.

Air India Express was also affected.

Akasa Air used manual check-in, which slowed down movement.

Earlier Issue This Week

Earlier this week, another outage happened due to Amadeus software.

This software is used for bookings and check-ins.

That issue also caused delays but was fixed later.

Current Update

Air India said its systems are working again.

IndiGo also said its operations are improving.

