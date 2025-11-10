  1. Home
Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leak: 1.5K OLED, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 & Periscope Camera

  • 10 Nov 2025 6:16 PM IST
The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is shaping up as a true flagship. Leaks suggest it will feature a 1.5K OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a periscope telephoto camera.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra looks like a serious powerhouse. Leaks say it will include a 1.5K OLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a periscope telephoto camera.

Why It Stands Out

This model upgrades what the Edge 70 offered — a premium display, top cameras and strong performance. It’s built to rival phones from Samsung and Apple.

Is It Worth Waiting For?

If you’re not rushing to buy a new phone, waiting for this could make sense. The Edge 70 Ultra could bring high‑end value no matter the cost.

Final Take

For anyone looking for flagship specs and willing to wait, this phone deserves a close look. With bold features and sleek design, the Edge 70 Ultra could hit the sweet spot.

Tags

Motorola Edge 70 UltraEdge 70 Ultra leaksSnapdragon 8 Gen 5 phone1.5K OLED phone 2025Motorola flagship 2025 Indiaperiscope camera smartphone.

