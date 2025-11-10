Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leak: 1.5K OLED, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 & Periscope Camera

The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra looks like a serious powerhouse. Leaks say it will include a 1.5K OLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, and a periscope telephoto camera.

Why It Stands Out

This model upgrades what the Edge 70 offered — a premium display, top cameras and strong performance. It’s built to rival phones from Samsung and Apple.

Is It Worth Waiting For?

If you’re not rushing to buy a new phone, waiting for this could make sense. The Edge 70 Ultra could bring high‑end value no matter the cost.

Final Take

For anyone looking for flagship specs and willing to wait, this phone deserves a close look. With bold features and sleek design, the Edge 70 Ultra could hit the sweet spot.