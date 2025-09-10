  • Menu
Nikon ZR Camera Launch – 6K Video, 32-Bit Audio & RED Tech

Highlights

Nikon launches the ZR, a small full-frame cinema camera with 6K video, 32-bit audio, AI autofocus, and RED collaboration for filmmakers.

Nikon has released the ZR, a small full-frame camera for movies and high-quality videos. It is made with help from RED Digital Cinema.

Main Features:

  • Full-frame sensor for clear images and accurate colors.
  • Records 6K video inside the camera.
  • 32-bit audio recording with built-in and external microphones.
  • Large 4-inch screen to see what you are filming.
  • AI autofocus detects people, animals, and vehicles.
  • Lightweight (about 540 g) and easy to carry.
  • Works with many lenses.
  • Can record for a long time without overheating.
  • Supports cloud upload and editing tools.

RED V-RAPTOR XE Camera:

  • Another camera for filmmakers from RED.
  • 8K quality, good for movies and low-light filming.

ME-D10 Microphone:

  • Works with Nikon ZR.
  • Records clear sound in PURE and FOCUS modes.
  • Easy to use, small, and no extra batteries needed.
