Nikon ZR Camera Launch – 6K Video, 32-Bit Audio & RED Tech
Highlights
Nikon launches the ZR, a small full-frame cinema camera with 6K video, 32-bit audio, AI autofocus, and RED collaboration for filmmakers.
Nikon has released the ZR, a small full-frame camera for movies and high-quality videos. It is made with help from RED Digital Cinema.
Main Features:
- Full-frame sensor for clear images and accurate colors.
- Records 6K video inside the camera.
- 32-bit audio recording with built-in and external microphones.
- Large 4-inch screen to see what you are filming.
- AI autofocus detects people, animals, and vehicles.
- Lightweight (about 540 g) and easy to carry.
- Works with many lenses.
- Can record for a long time without overheating.
- Supports cloud upload and editing tools.
RED V-RAPTOR XE Camera:
- Another camera for filmmakers from RED.
- 8K quality, good for movies and low-light filming.
ME-D10 Microphone:
- Works with Nikon ZR.
- Records clear sound in PURE and FOCUS modes.
- Easy to use, small, and no extra batteries needed.
