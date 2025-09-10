Nikon ZR Camera Launch – 6K Video, 32-Bit Audio & RED Tech

Nikon has released the ZR, a small full-frame camera for movies and high-quality videos. It is made with help from RED Digital Cinema.

Main Features:

Full-frame sensor for clear images and accurate colors.

Records 6K video inside the camera.

32-bit audio recording with built-in and external microphones.

Large 4-inch screen to see what you are filming.

AI autofocus detects people, animals, and vehicles.

Lightweight (about 540 g) and easy to carry.

Works with many lenses.

Can record for a long time without overheating.

Supports cloud upload and editing tools.

RED V-RAPTOR XE Camera:

Another camera for filmmakers from RED.

8K quality, good for movies and low-light filming.

ME-D10 Microphone: