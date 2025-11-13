Designing the OnePlus 15 for power, perfection and abidance, the device will come with a triadic- chip system, a 1.5 K 165Hz LTPO display and a 7300mAh battery — the largest battery on a OnePlus smartphone ever. The OnePlus 15 is going to be a powerhouse for gamers, multi-taskers and performance enthusiasts, thanks to its AI intelligent ultra-cooling technology, blazing fast charging and super reliable performance.

OnePlus 15 Features Revealed

Coming with an industry-first 1.5K 165Hz LTPO display, the OnePlus 15 is set to bring ultra-smooth visual experiences and pinpoint accurate colors to the screen. The 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz LTPO Fluid Display is going to make every frame on the smartphone super smooth, with the new Adaptive Framerate feature offering 165fps support in games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, PUBG: Mobile, Free Fire MAX and more. The display also has a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits, and it is also TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certified to ensure great visibility in bright daylight, and a comfortable experience even in low light.

New OnePlus phone specs with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with a dedicated touch response chip and independent Wi-Fi chip in the triple-chip system.

The smartphone also features a 360 ° Cryo- haste Cooling System. The large vapor chamber and aerospace- grade aerogel sequestration work together to more manage the heat in the device, indeed during ferocious gaming sessions or whilemulti-tasking.

This upcoming smartphones November 2025 will also be packing a 7300mAh Silicon NanoStack battery outside, with 120W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging capabilities. The Bypass Charging feature in the smartphone, available first on OnePlus 15, charges the device directly while gaming, to minimize heat build-up, maximize charging speed and increase battery lifespan