These Two ElectronicGadgets Will Make Your Household Chores Easier

Guys, just answer these two questions…

What if a yummy dosa is done by a gadget???

And

What if you can carry a portable washing machine anywhere???

Many just laugh out louder and utter that making dosa is only possible with a tawa…

And coming to the washing machine, most of them just laugh and say it is just not possible!!!

But we Hans India will introduce our readers to two simple yet effective gadgets which makes the above two statements possible… Yes!

Look into the write-up and get awestruck!!!

1. Portable Washing Machine

If anyone wants to buy a washing machine, then you definitely need to have a tap connection along with enough space. But with this portable and foldable washing machine, you can easily wash your clothes and again fold it and place it under the table or to a corner.





Although this washing machine will not able to wash jeans pants, it can be used for baby's clothes and small ones. When one is on to tour, one can happily keep it in their suitcase and be free from washing clothes issue.



2. Dosa Machine

Making a dosa may be easier for all the pros… But what about the beginners??? No need to worry, now anyone can make a round and crispy dosa's with these machines.

In this video, the machine,has a small tool through which you can spread the dosa batter in a round way to get the yummy and crispy dosa.





With this dosa machine, one can happily dip the electronic dosa machine into the batter and then the batter turns into an amazing and crispy dosa in just a minute.



So guys, now enjoy making crispy dosas and carry a portable washing machine anywhere you want… Aren't these electronic inventions amazing???