Airtel launches IPTV services across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Enjoy the ultimate large-screen viewing experience with Airtel IPTV. Get 29 streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime, plus 350 TV channels. Activate IPTV with Airtel Wi-Fi, starting at just Rs 699.
Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, launched its IPTV services across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offering customers the best large screen viewing experience. Customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 28 prominent Streaming Apps including AHA, Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, 600 popular television channels, and Wi-Fi service at plans starting Rs. 699. As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get upto 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.
Commenting on the launch, Ajay Ananthapadmanabhan, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “Entertainment has long been a cherished and integral part of the vibrant culture of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Today, we are delighted to announce the launch of our cutting-edge IPTV service in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This service will usher in a new era of immersive experiences for our customers. With this launch, we are confident of setting a new standard for entertainment solutions that will resonate with the aspirations and desires of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”
IPTV Plans
Tariff
Wi-Fi Speeds
Streaming Apps
TV Channels
Rs. 699
40 Mbps
26 Streaming Apps
350 TV Channels
Rs. 899
100 Mbps
26 Streaming Apps
350 TV Channels
Rs. 1099
200 Mbps
28 Streaming Apps including AHA, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime
350 TV Channels
Rs. 1599
300 Mbps
29 Streaming Apps including AHA, Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime
350 TV Channels
Rs. 3999
1 Gbps
29 Streaming Apps including AHA, Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime
350 TV Channels
How to get IPTV
New customers
All new customers can enjoy IPTV on the purchase of new Wi-Fi plans. Customers can visit the website https://www.airtel.in/ or walk into any of Airtel stores
Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers
Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers can upgrade their plan to IPTV plans through Airtel thanks app or visit any Airtel store.