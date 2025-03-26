Airtel launches IPTV services across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, launched its IPTV services across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offering customers the best large screen viewing experience. Customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 28 prominent Streaming Apps including AHA, Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, 600 popular television channels, and Wi-Fi service at plans starting Rs. 699. As an introductory offer, all Airtel customers will get upto 30 days of free service on the purchase of IPTV plans which can be availed through the Airtel Thanks App.

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Ananthapadmanabhan, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, “Entertainment has long been a cherished and integral part of the vibrant culture of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Today, we are delighted to announce the launch of our cutting-edge IPTV service in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This service will usher in a new era of immersive experiences for our customers. With this launch, we are confident of setting a new standard for entertainment solutions that will resonate with the aspirations and desires of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

IPTV Plans

Tariff Wi-Fi Speeds Streaming Apps TV Channels Rs. 699 40 Mbps 26 Streaming Apps 350 TV Channels Rs. 899 100 Mbps 26 Streaming Apps 350 TV Channels Rs. 1099 200 Mbps 28 Streaming Apps including AHA, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime 350 TV Channels Rs. 1599 300 Mbps 29 Streaming Apps including AHA, Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime 350 TV Channels Rs. 3999 1 Gbps 29 Streaming Apps including AHA, Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime 350 TV Channels

How to get IPTV

New customers

All new customers can enjoy IPTV on the purchase of new Wi-Fi plans. Customers can visit the website https://www.airtel.in/ or walk into any of Airtel stores

Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers

Existing Airtel Wi-Fi customers can upgrade their plan to IPTV plans through Airtel thanks app or visit any Airtel store.