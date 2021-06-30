Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Debuts in India: Find Price and Features

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) debuts in India; the new smart display and speaker is Amazon's most expensive and advanced yet powered by the Alexa voice assistant with a combination of voice, audio, and screen-based smart features. The Echo Show 10 has a 10.1-inch screen and unique "flick" features that allow the screen to automatically rotate to face the user and follow the user's gaze when visual content is being viewed on the screen.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): Price and Availability in India



The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) costs Rs. 24,999 in India, making it the most expensive Echo device available in the country. It's also priced considerably higher in India than in the US, where the Echo Show 10 retails for $ 250 (roughly Rs. 18,600). The smart display and speaker will be available in a single black colour variant on Amazon.

Along with the launch of the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), Amazon has also announced the launch of smaller and more affordable Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), which will cost Rs. 6,999 initially, down from its launch price of Rs. 8,999. The company also recently launched the Rs. 12,999 Fire TV Cube (2nd generation) combines the Fire TV and Echo ranges in one device.



Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): Specifications and Features



Like the rest of the Echo Show range, Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) combines a smart display and a smart speaker in one device. It has a 10.1-inch 1280x800 pixel screen and a speaker system with two tweeters and a woofer. The speaker is inside the base of the device. In contrast, the screen connects separately to the top of the base. The volume buttons and mute microphones are found on the top of the screen. There is also a physical slider to lock the camera for privacy.

The Echo Show 10 has a unique "shake" feature that allows the device to turn and look in any direction automatically. In addition, the rotation mechanism is built into the bottom of the device and enable the device to rotate to face the user based on voice commands from Alexa. Furthermore, the device can also track the user's position and follow the user's gaze when viewing visual content, including on-screen videos and messages for Alexa commands.



The smart speaker uses Alexa for smart capabilities, combining visual and audio-based functions; the screen displays visual prompts including graphics, videos, and text to accompany Alexa voice responses. Additionally, the screen can display album art and other information while streaming music or streaming video content from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. You can also access YouTube and other websites through the built-in browser.



Alexa's full suite of communication features is controlled via the Alexa app for Android and iOS, which also provides access to the Echo Show 10's home monitoring and communication features. For example, the Echo Show 10 can be used as a camera smart and have video calls using the Alexa video calling service. Other communication features include leaving voice messages, "direct" video chats by devices connected to the same Alexa account, and voice calls.