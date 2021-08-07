Amazon Freedom Festive 2021: Get up to 50% discount on these Home Appliances

Today is the third day of the Freedom Festival sale on Amazon. This five-day Amazon Freedom Festive sale celebrates the 75th year of Indian Independence. This sale offer discounts on a range of products that are applicable across different categories and brands. If you want to give a new look to your kitchen check out these new appliances and the exciting offers on these home appliances.



1. Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney

This Faber chimney is offered at 48% off on Amazon. It offers a suction capacity of 1200 m3 per hour and is ideal for kitchens that are about 200 sqft in size that also offers a 3-speed touch switch with a motion sensor.

Original price Rs 24,990; Available at Rs 12,990

2.Samsung 580 L Inverter Frost-Free French Door Refrigerator

Samsung frost-free french door refrigerator is available at 20% off. The refrigerator has a capacity of 580 litres and comes with Twin Cooling Plus technology.

Original price Rs 87,990; Available at Rs 62,990

3.Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer

Philips Daily Collection HD9218 Air Fryer allows one to grill, bake and toast dishes oil-free. Equipped with Rapid Air technology, to circulate hot air around the metal mesh cooking basket.

Original price: Rs 12,995, Available at Rs 9,699

4. AmazonBasics 12 Place setting Dishwasher

AmazonBasics dishwashers can be purchased at Rs 20,999 after a discount of 52%. It features 7 wash programmes, comes with low noise levels of 49 dB only and is suitable for all kinds of utensils in the Indian kitchen including stainless steel, ceramic, etc.

Original price Rs 43,999; Available at Rs 20,999

5.LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

This LG convection microwave oven has a capacity of 28 litres. It comes preset with a 'pasteurised milk' feature that retains nutrition and removes bacteria.

Original price Rs 21,800; Available at Rs 18,619

6.Prestige Induction Cooktop

Prestige Induction Cooktop has 2000 watts power consumption. It comes with a built-in Indian food menu and offers dual heat sensors.

Original price Rs 4,995; Available at Rs 3,135

7.Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight water purifier

Eureka Forbes AquaSure from Aquaguard Delight water purifier comes with 7 stages of purification. The tank's capacity is 7 litres and can be used for TDS. It is equipped with smart LED indicators to notify users about purification, tank full and power-on status.

Original price Rs 18,000; Available at Rs 10,499

8.Dr Trust Electronic Kitchen Digital Scale

Dr Trust kitchen scale can weigh up to 5kgs. It comes with a low battery indicator and can also notify when overweight to prevent wrong measurements. The tare function allows users to reset the display to zero when a container is placed on the platform.

Original price Rs 1,500; Available at Rs 599

9. INALSA INOX 1000 1000W Food Processor with Blender Jar

Inalsa Inox 1000 watt 1.5-litre capacity food processor comes equipped with a 100% Copper motor. It is suitable for chopping, shredding, slicing and emulsifying foods.

Original price Rs 10,995; Available at Rs 9,289