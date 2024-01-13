Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Massive Discounts on Top Smartphones

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is in full swing, featuring substantial discounts on various popular smartphones. Prominent devices such as the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Redmi Note 13, and more are currently available at discounted prices on Amazon. This sale extravaganza is set to continue until January 18, providing an excellent opportunity for tech enthusiasts to snag some great deals.

Starting with the iPhone 13, available at Rs 49,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, this offer presents a compelling opportunity for those seeking a budget-friendly yet high-quality iPhone. Customers with an SBI credit card can enjoy an additional Rs 1,000 off, increasing the effective price to Rs 48,999. The option for exchange offers further sweetens the deal, potentially reducing the price even more.

Although the iPhone 15 doesn't feature a discount on Amazon, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale offers an attractive price of Rs 65,999, with no additional terms or conditions. This flat discount of Rs 13,901 makes it a noteworthy deal, which is only seen in Diwali.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G undergoes a price drop on Amazon, now listed at Rs 64,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 74,999. Bank offers come into play, further reducing the effective price to Rs 54,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R sees a modest Rs 1,000 off as part of Amazon's Republic Day sale bank offer, making it available for Rs 38,999.

Other notable deals include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite at an effective cost of Rs 17,999 and the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G on sale for Rs 29,999, including bank offers. The OnePlus 11 is available with a Rs 4,000 discount coupon on Amazon, bringing its purchase price down to Rs 52,999, with additional bank and exchange offers.

For those with a budget of around Rs 10,000, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is a viable option. With various discounts and offers, Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale provides an excellent opportunity to upgrade or acquire a new smartphone at compelling prices.



