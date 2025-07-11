Andrew Ng: True AI Power Lies in Usage, Not in Chasing AGI

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) continues to dominate headlines as the supposed next frontier in artificial intelligence—systems so advanced they could think, learn, and reason like humans. But Andrew Ng, renowned AI expert and co-founder of Google Brain, believes the excitement around AGI is vastly overblown.

Speaking recently at Y Combinator, Andrew Ng addressed growing concerns about superintelligent machines replacing humans or creating existential risks. “AGI has been overhyped,” he stated. “For a long time, there’ll be many things’ humans can do that AI simply can’t.”

Andrew Ng emphasised that the real game-changer in the AI era won’t be who builds the smartest machine, but who learns to use existing tools effectively. “The people who are most powerful are the ones who can make computers do exactly what they want them to do,” he explained.

Rather than fearing a dystopian future ruled by machines, Andrew Ng urges individuals to become skilled at leveraging AI in meaningful, practical ways. “People who know how to use AI to get computers to do what they want will be far more powerful than those who don’t.”

Andrew Ng didn’t shy away from criticising companies that inflate the capabilities of their AI technologies. He called out exaggerated claims like AI causing mass unemployment or wiping out competitors with a single new model. “That’s just not true,” he said. “It’s a hype narrative that’s made certain businesses look more powerful and helped them raise money.”

He also drew a powerful analogy between AI and electricity, describing both as neutral forces. “AI is neither safe nor unsafe. It’s how you apply it that makes it so,” he explained. “Like electricity, there are countless ways to use it for good—and some ways it can be harmful. I often think about responsible AI.”

For those wondering how to stay relevant in a tech-driven future, Andrew Ng’s advice is simple: get hands-on with AI tools. He encourages developers and entrepreneurs to focus on building products that address real-world needs and prioritize responsible innovation over speculative breakthroughs.

In essence, Andrew Ng’s message cuts through the hype: the future belongs not to those chasing AGI dreams, but to those using today’s AI effectively and responsibly.