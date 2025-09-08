Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Pro to Launch Tomorrow with 8 Exciting Features

Apple is all set to host its highly anticipated Awe Dropping iPhone event tomorrow, September 9, where the tech giant is expected to launch the next-generation iPhone 17 lineup. This year’s series will reportedly include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Among these, the Pro models are tipped to receive the most significant upgrades in years.

When will the iPhone 17 Pro launch?

The iPhone 17 Pro will officially debut during Apple’s event on Tuesday, September 9. As per tradition, preorders are likely to begin within a few days—rumours suggest September 12. According to German site iPhone-Ticker, the devices could hit shelves on September 19.

Eight exciting iPhone 17 Pro features to expect

1. All-new design

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to showcase a redesigned back panel featuring a larger, full-width camera module.

2. Premium build

Apple is tipped to use aluminum for the camera housing while retaining a glass back, creating a distinctive split design.

3. A19 Pro chipset

The device is likely to be powered by Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s 3nm process, offering faster performance and efficiency.

4. Massive camera upgrade

The Pro model could see a jump from a 12MP to a 48MP telephoto lens, supporting up to 8x zoom. The selfie camera may also get a boost to 24MP.

5. Shift towards eSIM

Apple may expand eSIM-only models to more regions, including the EU. It remains uncertain whether India will receive the same treatment.

6. Bigger battery

Leaker ShrimpApplePro claims the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a 3,988mAh battery for physical SIM models and 4,252mAh for eSIM variants. The Pro Max may go even higher, with capacities of 4,823mAh and 5,088mAh, respectively.

7. Brighter display

Building on last year’s 2,000-nit peak brightness, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to deliver even brighter visuals along with improved screen protection.

8. 8K video recording

Apple may introduce 8K recording alongside dual-recording support, letting users capture video simultaneously from both front and rear cameras.

Price expectations

Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro may come with a price hike. JP Morgan predicts a $100 increase in the U.S., raising the base model’s price from $999 to $1,099. In India, the phone could debut around ₹1,30,000, compared to the iPhone 16 Pro’s launch price of ₹1,19,900.

Should you upgrade?

For long-time iPhone users, the 17 Pro promises one of the most notable year-on-year upgrades in recent memory. With a new design, upgraded cameras, more power, and better battery life, the device is likely to be compelling for those using the iPhone 15 Pro or older. However, iPhone 16 Pro users may want to wait before making the switch.

Where to watch the Apple event

The Awe Dropping event begins at 10:30 p.m. IST on September 9. Fans can stream it live on Apple’s official website, YouTube channel, or Apple TV.