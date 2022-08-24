Apple expands its self-repair programme for MacBooks

Apple has expanded its Apple Self Repair programme for MacBook Air and Pro with M1 technology. As part of the programme, users can search for genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals through the Apple Self Service Repair Store, saving them the hassle of going to stores or using the services of third-party engineers. The company says self-service repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and touchpad. Eventually, more laptop areas will be covered under this scheme.



Apple announced the development in a blog post, and the programme went live on August 23. Customers experienced with the intricacies of electronic device repair will be able to complete repairs on these Mac laptops, with access to many of the same parts and tools. Available to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.



To enroll in the self-repair process, a customer will first review the repair manual for the product they wish to repair by visiting Apple's support website. After this, users can visit Apple's self-service repair store and order the necessary parts and tools. Interestingly, Apple will offer users credit for returning damaged parts for restoration. These refurbished parts will be used in future Apple products as part of its sustainability goals.



Apple says it will offer rental kits for approximately Rs 4,000 so that customers who don't want to buy tools for a single repair will still have access to these professional repair tools. Customers will have access to the toolkit for one week, and it will be shipped free of charge.