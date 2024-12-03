Apple Expands Vision Pro Rollout; Is India on the List?

Apple is pushing forward with the global rollout of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, introducing it to an increasing number of international markets. However, despite India being a key growth region for Apple, the country remains absent from the list of destinations.

The Vision Pro, launched in the U.S. in February 2024, has gradually expanded its availability to several countries, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan. Most recently, Taiwan is set to join the list, with pre-orders opening on December 5 and the headset officially launching on December 17. Apple's website for Taiwan has been updated with detailed product information, customization options like ZEISS optical inserts for vision correction, and pricing details. Apple's Taipei retail stores will also offer 30-minute demo sessions for customers to experience the device firsthand.

Despite this progress, no official announcement regarding a Vision Pro launch in our country has been announced. Analysts point to the device's premium pricing—$3,499 in the U.S., potentially nearing Rs. 3 lakh in India, as a significant barrier to its adoption in the Indian market. Mixed-reality devices remain in the niche, and the high cost could limit their appeal even among Apple's affluent customer base in the country.

Vision Pro: A Global Push With Challenges in India

Apple focuses on markets where consumers are more likely to adopt cutting-edge, high-cost technology. The Vision Pro's appeal lies in its advanced capabilities. Still, these features have a hefty price tag that might not align with broader consumer behaviour in price-sensitive regions like India.

While the Vision Pro continues its global expansion, Apple reportedly develops a second-generation model slated for release between late 2025 and early 2026. As per industry insiders like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next iteration may feature performance upgrades powered by an advanced M5 chip. This chip, expected to launch in 2025, may offer significant internal enhancements over the current model.

Additionally, Apple is said to be reevaluating its Vision product line, with plans for a lower-cost Vision Pro model reportedly postponed. Instead, the company might introduce a more affordable accessory-like device that pairs with iPhones. This product from Apple may streamline functionality by outsourcing computation to the iPhone, reducing costs and making mixed-reality technology more accessible to a broader audience. As Apple continues refining its Vision Pro strategy, its approach to market selection and pricing will play a critical role in shaping the product's global adoption.