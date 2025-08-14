  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Apple Eyes 2027 Launch for Pixar Lamp-Inspired Tabletop Robot with AI-Powered Siri

Apple Eyes 2027 Launch for Pixar Lamp-Inspired Tabletop Robot with AI-Powered Siri
x
Highlights

Apple is working on a Pixar Lamp-style tabletop robot with upgraded Siri, aiming for a more interactive smart-home experience by 2027.

Apple is reportedly working on a new AI-powered tabletop robot that could mark a significant leap in its smart-home ambitions. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device—currently in the prototype stage—is slated for a potential 2027 launch and is designed to resemble the iconic Pixar Lamp.

At its core, the robot is said to feature a 7-inch horizontal display mounted on a motorised arm. This arm can swivel, tilt, and extend about six inches in any direction, enabling the device to physically follow a user’s movements during conversations, video calls, or while displaying information. The concept aims to create a more interactive and lifelike experience than existing smart displays.

Functionality-wise, Apple is reportedly testing features such as automatic subject tracking for FaceTime calls. This would allow the camera to keep a user perfectly framed even as they move around. Another potential feature in development would let an iPhone serve as a joystick, giving users remote control over the robot’s position during calls. This could add a layer of flexibility and fun to video interactions.

Driving this innovation is a major upgrade to Siri. The redesigned assistant is expected to handle multi-person conversations, remember past exchanges, and deliver real-time suggestions. Bloomberg notes Apple is exploring giving Siri an animated on-screen personality, with options like the classic Mac Finder smiley or Memoji-style characters under a concept internally referred to as “Bubbles.”

The vision for this Pixar Lamp-inspired robot extends far beyond serving as a display. Gurman reports Apple wants it to manage daily schedules, assist with planning, and enable more natural, engaging communication. The company is also positioning it as a hub for work, entertainment, and household coordination, making it a potential centrepiece for smart-home living.

Apple’s AI, hardware, software, and design teams are reportedly collaborating on the project, with Kevin Lynch—who has previously overseen Apple Watch software and automotive initiatives—playing a key role in its development. Despite the buzz, Gurman cautions that the product is still a prototype, meaning plans and timelines could shift.

The tabletop robot is part of a broader push into AI-driven home products. Bloomberg reports Apple intends to launch a smart speaker with a display as soon as next year and is working on home security cameras to form the backbone of a new Apple security system. Other concepts under consideration include a wheeled home assistant, akin to Amazon’s Astro, and a large robotic arm for industrial or retail use.

If these plans come to fruition, Apple could be setting the stage for a future where AI-powered robotics blend seamlessly into daily life—transforming how people work, communicate, and manage their homes.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick