Apple Eyes 2027 Launch for Pixar Lamp-Inspired Tabletop Robot with AI-Powered Siri

Apple is reportedly working on a new AI-powered tabletop robot that could mark a significant leap in its smart-home ambitions. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device—currently in the prototype stage—is slated for a potential 2027 launch and is designed to resemble the iconic Pixar Lamp.

At its core, the robot is said to feature a 7-inch horizontal display mounted on a motorised arm. This arm can swivel, tilt, and extend about six inches in any direction, enabling the device to physically follow a user’s movements during conversations, video calls, or while displaying information. The concept aims to create a more interactive and lifelike experience than existing smart displays.

Functionality-wise, Apple is reportedly testing features such as automatic subject tracking for FaceTime calls. This would allow the camera to keep a user perfectly framed even as they move around. Another potential feature in development would let an iPhone serve as a joystick, giving users remote control over the robot’s position during calls. This could add a layer of flexibility and fun to video interactions.

Driving this innovation is a major upgrade to Siri. The redesigned assistant is expected to handle multi-person conversations, remember past exchanges, and deliver real-time suggestions. Bloomberg notes Apple is exploring giving Siri an animated on-screen personality, with options like the classic Mac Finder smiley or Memoji-style characters under a concept internally referred to as “Bubbles.”

The vision for this Pixar Lamp-inspired robot extends far beyond serving as a display. Gurman reports Apple wants it to manage daily schedules, assist with planning, and enable more natural, engaging communication. The company is also positioning it as a hub for work, entertainment, and household coordination, making it a potential centrepiece for smart-home living.

Apple’s AI, hardware, software, and design teams are reportedly collaborating on the project, with Kevin Lynch—who has previously overseen Apple Watch software and automotive initiatives—playing a key role in its development. Despite the buzz, Gurman cautions that the product is still a prototype, meaning plans and timelines could shift.

The tabletop robot is part of a broader push into AI-driven home products. Bloomberg reports Apple intends to launch a smart speaker with a display as soon as next year and is working on home security cameras to form the backbone of a new Apple security system. Other concepts under consideration include a wheeled home assistant, akin to Amazon’s Astro, and a large robotic arm for industrial or retail use.

If these plans come to fruition, Apple could be setting the stage for a future where AI-powered robotics blend seamlessly into daily life—transforming how people work, communicate, and manage their homes.



