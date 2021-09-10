Apple iPhone "13" key Features, Launch And Updates

Apple is going to launch iPhone 13. Reports say Apple's next phone will have an upgraded camera and a speedier CPU. It's not even obvious if that'll be its name or not.



However, with Apple's reputation, it's possible the company will forgo the "13" number altogether, as it did with the iPad.

As for when it will come, we do have a better idea. We can make an educated prediction based on Apple's consistency and reliability, despite the fact that it hasn't made any public announcements regarding a release date.

"California streaming" is the name of the event that Apple will be conducting on September 14. There was, however, no mention of an iPhone event.

Apple usually announces the iPhone at an event in September, but production issues prompted the company to postpone the announcement until October last year.

In any case, Apple has not hinted that it would be obliged to do the same thing this year.

We may thus safely conclude that the iPhone will be announced on September 14th, along with perhaps additional items such as the Apple Watch.Apple announces the iPhone on a regular basis, and it releases the iPhone on a regular basis after that.

On the following Friday, pre-orders for the new phone will be available on the Apple Store and other dealers, which would imply they would be available on the 17th of September.

A week later, on the following Friday, they are generally available for purchase. While fans have traditionally lined up to be the first in line for Apple's products, the company has been encouraging consumers to buy online instead. This trend has only intensified as the epidemic continues.

Most of Apple's main market nations, including as Great Britain (UK), the United States (US), China (China), and Japan (Japan), follow this timetable. Others — such as India – have to wait a few more weeks before they may apply.

Apple Watch and other goods might be delayed due to production issues. Because of persistent semiconductor shortages, the iPhone may be less easily accessible in the future.

As a matter of fact, Apple might decide to completely disregard the timeline and not produce an iPhone this year. As a result, it's highly unlikely.