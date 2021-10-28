Apple Music officially comes to PS5

Apple Music is coming to a game console, and it's the PlayStation 5. The new app allows Apple Music subscribers to stream music on Sony's latest console, similar to what was already available with Spotify. Audio can be played in the background while you play or it just plays on its own. Instructions on how to set up Apple Music for your PS5 are available here.





This is the second major integration of the PS5 with an Apple service; Next-gen gaming platforms from Sony and Microsoft launched with the Apple TV Plus app last year. Sony extended the partnership to offer six months of free Apple TV Plus membership to PS5 owners earlier this year. Having Apple Music on a console is a nice addition if you're looking to simplify your TV setup and avoid having to switch too much between dedicated streaming boxes and built-in apps.



The PS5 Apple Music app news came after a Reddit user saw the streaming service in the console's music menu, and Eurogamer was subsequently able to make the icon appear when creating a new account. Apple Music is also available on Android, Amazon Echo, Chrome OS, Sonos, the web, and of course Apple's own range of hardware.





