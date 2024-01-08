Apple Settles Lawsuit, Agrees to Compensate iPhone Users for iPhone Slowdowns

Apple has reached a settlement in Canada to compensate iPhone users who experienced intentional slowdowns on specific models, potentially paying $14.4 million Canadian dollars.



Background of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit arose from allegations that Apple deliberately slowed down older iPhone models without informing users, a claim the company denies. However, they have opted to settle the case to the tune of $14.4 million Canadian dollars.

Compensation Details

Pending court approval, eligible users residing in Canada (except Quebec), with iPhone models 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7, or 7 Plus before December 21, 2017, could receive compensation of up to $150 Canadian dollars per affected device.

Claim Process

Those qualifying for compensation need not take immediate action. Details on the claims process will be provided on a designated website upon court approval. Individuals wishing to pursue independent legal action must inform the court by January 10.

Background of iPhone Performance Management

Apple's admission to slowing down older iPhones with ageing batteries to prevent unexpected shutdowns prompted the lawsuit. The company initially failed to communicate this change, causing dissatisfaction among users. Apple later apologized and temporarily reduced the battery replacement cost to $29.

Global Ramifications

Apple faced a similar lawsuit in the United States, settling for $500 million. Eligible claimants are now receiving approximately $92 each, underscoring the international repercussions of how Apple managed older iPhone performance.

The settlement reflects the repercussions of Apple's handling of older iPhone performance, acknowledging the impact on users. Pending court approval affected iPhone users in Canada may find a resolution through the compensation offered for the issues they encountered.