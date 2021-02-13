Apple to announce new iPad Pro models, AirTags in March: Jon Prosser

When it comes to Apple launches in 2021, the long-awaited Apple AirTags should be one of the first products to arrive. And the leaks indicate that the first round of announcements could take only a few weeks. According to YouTuber and insider Jon Prosser, the Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro models will be announced next month, likely via a virtual event, as it has been during 2020.





Prosser tweeted that the AirTags are "still in place for March" and mentioned that he hasn't heard of any "additional delays" this time.



However, this is not the first time Prosser has raised the subject of AirTags. In October of last year, Prosser had said that Apple AirTags would arrive in November "for sure." The November event for Apple was all about Apple M1 Macs, and AirTags were not mentioned. Then Prosser had claimed that AirTags would be released alongside iOS and iPad OS 14.3, but that didn't happen either.



This March 2021 deadline is also something that Prosser had previously suggested for AirTags, and since Apple generally doesn't hold any events before March, his suggestion might be correct this time.

In another tweet after AirTags, Prosser reiterated an earlier statement about updated iPad Pro models that could also launch in March this year.

These new iPad Pro models have been rumoured for a while now, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that they would likely launch in the first half of 2021. This also lines up with Prosser's March deadline. Although Prosser had claimed last year that the new iPad Pro models would launch in late 2020, which did not happen.

Prosser has been entirely accurate with information about Apple in the past. He accurately reported the exact time and date for the 2020 iPhone SE launch that occurred in April last year and was also correct about the 13-inch MacBook Pro in May and the updated iMac in August.

So far, we know that Apple AirTags are expected to come in different sizes and also have replaceable batteries and will work directly with the Find My app on iOS, iPad OS, and macOS.