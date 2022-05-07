Apple to pay $15 to iPhone 4s users for allegedly slowing down devices

Many eons ago, Apple users accused the company of knowingly slowing down iPhone 4s devices after an iOS 9 update in 2015. Now, Apple has finally agreed to settle the six-year class-action lawsuit, paying $15 to each affected. iPhone 4s owner.

The lawsuit was filed in December 2015 by a group of iPhone 4s users in New York and New Jersey.

The lawsuit claims that when users downloaded the iOS 9 update on their iPhone 4s devices, the phone's performance dropped significantly. The plaintiffs claimed that the compatibility of Apple's iPhone 4s with the iPhone 4s was falsely advertised. Apple had announced in its announcement that the new iOS 9 is "faster and more responsive", but nothing like that happened with the iPhone 4s. Phone performance degraded when the update was downloaded.

"Plaintiffs collectively filed the operative Complaint in this action alleging that the Class was harmed when consumers downloaded iOS 9 onto their iPhone 4S devices after being exposed to Apple's allegedly false description of the new operating system. Plaintiffs contend that Apple misrepresented that iOS 9 was compatible with the iPhone 4S and would improve or "enhance performance" for its customers that downloaded the software update. Instead, Plaintiffs contend, iOS 9 significantly slowed down the performance of their iPhone 4S devices," the lawsuit read.

According to MacRumours, Apple had set aside $20 million to compensate iPhone 4S owners in New York and New Jersey who had been accused of reducing the performance of the iPhone 4s. Users who believe they are entitled to settlement will be required to provide a statement stating "that, to the best of their knowledge, they downloaded iOS 9, or any version thereof, onto their iPhone 4S... their iPhone 4S experienced a significant decline in performance, as a result, are entitled to a payment of $15 per applicable device." They will also need to provide their name, email, iPhone 4S serial number, and email address.

A separate website will be created for customers where they can submit the form and claim the amount from Apple.