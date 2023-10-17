Apple to release iOS 17.1 update soon: New features and supported devices

Apple plans to release the new iOS 17.1 update soon. While the company has yet to officially announce the update's release date, a recent statement from France's national frequency agency, the Agence Nationale Des Fréquences (ANFR), has already leaked the date. According to ANFR, iOS 17.1 is expected to be available to users starting October 24. The update will address concerns raised by regulators about the iPhone 12's excessive electromagnetic radiation emissions.



On its website, the ANFR reminds us that the ban on marketing the iPhone 12 will remain in force until the update is implemented. As soon as iOS 17.1 is available, Apple, resellers and operators will have the green light to reactivate the sale of the iPhone 12.

iOS 17.1: New Features

The upcoming iOS 17.1 update will introduce several notable additions. These improvements will address radiation concerns raised by French regulators and provide new functionality and improvements to several apps within the iOS ecosystem, including the Music app, AirDrop, and new standby features.

AirDrop: iOS 17.1 will also add an "Out of Range" option to AirDrop. This will allow users to send and receive files even if the two devices are not nearby. File transfer will be completed using Wi-Fi or mobile data, which is especially useful for sharing large files.

Connected Cards: iPhone users in the UK can add their debit and credit cards from selected banks to the Wallet app with the next update. This will allow them to see their latest transactions and balances without opening the bank app. This is a convenient way to track your expenses and manage your finances.

Music app: With the next update, users can mark their favourite songs, albums, playlists, and artists with the star icon. This will add the selected items to your library and help Apple improve its recommendations. For example, if you have many favourite songs by a particular artist, Apple may recommend more songs by that artist in the future.

iOS 17.1: Supported Devices

All the iPhone models which received iOS 17 will receive the update iOS 17.1.

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max



