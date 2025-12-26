Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain receives record donation

Ujjain: The world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, revered as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, has witnessed an unprecedented surge in devotees and donations this year.

Temple committee records show that from January 1 to December 15 this year, the temple earned over Rs 107 crore from donation boxes and ticket sales.

This includes 592.366 kilograms of silver and 1,483.621 grams of gold, valued at over Rs 13 crore.

The total income this year stands at nearly Rs 1 billion, which is Rs 15 crore more than last year's Rs 92 crore.

The temple's administrator, Pratham Kaushik, said that the faith of devotees has translated into record-breaking contributions, filling Baba Mahakal's treasury with gold, silver, cash, and offerings from across the country.

According to Kaushik, on normal days, the temple welcomes nearly 1.20 lakh devotees daily, while weekends see between 1.5 to 1.75 lakh visitors.

"On normal days, 1.20 lakh devotees were visiting daily. On weekends, 1.5 to 1.75 lakh devotees were arriving. Since January 1, more than 5.5 crore devotees have visited the temple. Around 6 lakh devotees are expected between December 25 and January 31. Devotees are donating generously, breaking last year's record," he said.

Since January 1, more than 5.5 crore devotees have visited the temple. Between December 25 and January 31 alone, around 6 lakh devotees are expected to arrive, further boosting the temple's income.

The construction of the grand Mahakal Mahalok corridor has significantly enhanced the temple's appeal, drawing larger crowds and increasing donations.

Devotees not only contribute through cash and ornaments but also by purchasing quick darshan tickets and laddoo prasad, which have become major sources of revenue.

Officials highlighted that this figure does not include revenue from Bhasma Aarti bookings, Abhishek Puja, Annakshetra (community kitchen), guesthouse bookings, photography charges, monthly fees, bhang and flag bookings, and the Ujjain Darshan bus service.

With five days remaining in the year, the temple expects further contributions, potentially setting a new milestone in its financial records.

Administrator Kaushik emphasised that the devotion of pilgrims has been overwhelming.

The Mahakal Temple continues to stand as a symbol of unwavering faith, with its growing income reflecting the immense devotion of millions who seek blessings from Baba Mahakal.



