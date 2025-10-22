Apple’s 18-Inch Foldable iPad Faces Delay: Here’s Why You May Wait Longer

Apple’s foldable ambitions appear to have hit a snag. The Cupertino giant, which is reportedly developing an 18-inch foldable iPad, may be pushing back its launch due to a combination of design and cost challenges.

According to a Bloomberg report, the upcoming foldable iPad—codenamed J312—is being developed in partnership with Samsung Display, which is tasked with creating the massive OLED panel. While Samsung already supplies most of Apple’s displays, this new panel presents a bigger challenge. The foldable OLED screen is expected to feature a minimal crease when unfolded, a key requirement for Apple’s premium build standards.

Why the delay?

The biggest obstacle for Apple seems to be pricing. The report suggests that the 18-inch OLED panel costs nearly three times more than the display used in the current 13-inch iPad. This dramatic price difference makes it extremely difficult for Apple to meet its internal $3,000 price target for the foldable device.

Beyond costs, engineers are also grappling with the weight issue. The current prototype reportedly weighs around 3.5 pounds (1.5 kilograms) — roughly equivalent to a MacBook Pro. This is significantly heavier than the iPad Pro, which weighs about 1 pound (444 grams). Such heft could make the foldable iPad less portable and harder to use for extended periods.

Adding to the challenge, the test units lack an outer display, forcing users to unfold the device every time they want to use it. The foldable’s outer shell is made of aluminium, making it look and feel more like a closed laptop than a tablet when folded.

Launch timeline pushed back

Apple had originally aimed to introduce the foldable iPad by 2028, but the company’s current hurdles — particularly around cost, weight, and usability — have reportedly pushed the launch to 2029 or later. The delay follows a similar setback for the foldable iPhone, which Bloomberg recently reported has also been postponed by a year due to hardware challenges.

Apple joins the foldable race — slowly

If launched, the foldable iPad would mark Apple’s first entry into the foldable device market — a category already dominated by rivals like Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus. Samsung pioneered the space in 2019 with its Galaxy Fold, and Huawei has since gone further with devices like the Mate XTs and MateBook Fold, the latter featuring a similar 18-inch display. The MateBook Fold currently retails for around 23,999 Yuan (approximately ₹2,95,000).

Despite the challenges, Apple remains committed to proving it can deliver a foldable device that meets its strict quality standards. However, as insiders suggest, the uncertainty surrounding the iPad fold’s viability could mean that consumers may have to wait several more years before Apple’s take on the foldable tablet becomes a reality.



