Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event on September 9: iPhone 17 Series, Pro Max, and Air Models Expected

Apple is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year. On September 9, 2025, the tech giant will host its ‘Awe Dropping’ keynote at the iconic Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino’s Apple Park. The spotlight will be firmly on the iPhone 17 lineup, accompanied by updates to the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple’s expanding artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

The iPhone 17 Series: What to Expect

This year’s lineup is expected to be broader than ever, with five distinct iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 (Standard) : Anticipated to feature a slimmer aluminium body paired with the next-generation A19 Bionic chip.

: Anticipated to feature a slimmer aluminium body paired with the next-generation A19 Bionic chip. iPhone 17 Plus : Likely to offer a larger display while retaining most specifications of the base model, catering to big-screen enthusiasts.

: Likely to offer a larger display while retaining most specifications of the base model, catering to big-screen enthusiasts. iPhone 17 Pro : Expected to arrive in a titanium frame, powered by the A19 Pro processor. A triple-lens camera system with LiDAR and storage up to 2TB could make it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

: Expected to arrive in a titanium frame, powered by the A19 Pro processor. A triple-lens camera system with LiDAR and storage up to 2TB could make it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. iPhone 17 Pro Max : The flagship of the series, tipped to sport the largest display, a periscope telephoto lens, and the longest-lasting battery in iPhone history.

: The flagship of the series, tipped to sport the largest display, a periscope telephoto lens, and the longest-lasting battery in iPhone history. iPhone 17 Air: A new entrant designed for style and portability. Measuring just 5.5 mm in thickness, the Air model is expected to sacrifice some battery and camera performance in exchange for its ultra-thin profile.

Apple is also expected to introduce subtle changes in design language. Titanium finishes will likely be exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max, while the Air will carry a distinct aesthetic, emphasizing fashion and lightweight design.

Display and Technology

Apple will continue to rely on its Super Retina XDR displays, with ProMotion’s 120Hz refresh rate reserved for the premium Pro models. On the AI front, Apple is rumored to deepen integration across apps and devices, setting the stage for smarter, more adaptive user experiences.

Pricing Leaks: India and Global Markets

While Apple has yet to officially reveal prices, leaks and analyst reports suggest a wide range of pricing across regions:

India : The iPhone 17 may start around ₹79,900, while the Pro Max could touch ₹1,64,900.

: The iPhone 17 may start around ₹79,900, while the Pro Max could touch ₹1,64,900. United States : The iPhone 17 Air is expected to begin at $899, with the Pro Max climbing to as much as $2,300.

: The iPhone 17 Air is expected to begin at $899, with the Pro Max climbing to as much as $2,300. United Kingdom : iPhone 17 Air tipped at £849.

: iPhone 17 Air tipped at £849. Europe : Pricing may start at €1,019.

: Pricing may start at €1,019. Australia : Expected from AU$1,599.

: Expected from AU$1,599. Japan: Around ¥129,800.

These numbers remain speculative until Apple makes its official announcement on keynote day.

The Bigger Picture

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to refresh its wearables and accessories line-up, with a stronger focus on integrating AI-powered features. For Apple fans and industry watchers alike, September 9 is shaping up to be a milestone date in the company’s innovation journey.