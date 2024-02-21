Apple's 'iRing' Development Rushes Amid Samsung's Smart Ring Announcement

Apple appears to be gearing up to enter the smart ring market, spurred by Samsung's recent unveiling of its Galaxy ring. While not as expansive as the Apple Vision Pro, the iRing has gained significance following Samsung's announcement. Reports suggest that Apple has intensified its smart ring development in response to Samsung's move, with multiple patents hinting at its rapid progress.

Apple Ring Accelerated Development

A recent report from Korean ET news indicates that Apple and Samsung are embarking on fresh competition in the smart ring domain, spurred by Samsung's anticipated launch of the Galaxy Ring this year. Apple's swift response is evident in its flurry of smart ring-related patent filings, suggesting an active development phase. Notably, Apple reportedly submitted patents for an electronic system resembling a smart ring to the US Patent and Trademark Office in November 2023. The report quoted an unnamed source: "As Apple has been steadily releasing smart ring-related patents for years, it seems that pre-development for commercialization is imminent."

Cautious Outlook

While excitement brews over the prospect of an Apple iRing, scepticism looms regarding the credibility of leaked information. Reports caution against placing too much weight on unconfirmed leaks, highlighting Apple's meticulous approach to product development. Apple's history underscores its commitment to unveiling products aligned with its standards and market readiness, suggesting that an iRing may only materialize once officially confirmed by the company.

Awaiting Unpacked Revelation

As anticipation builds for Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, users eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the Galaxy Ring. Speculation suggests that the smart ring will boast health and fitness tracking capabilities alongside the convenience of wireless payments. While Samsung's foray into smart rings captures attention, Apple's accelerated development hints at an imminent clash between tech giants in the wearable tech arena.