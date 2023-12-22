Ban on Apple Watch Disrupts Repairs for Several Models

The Apple Watch ban, stemming from the ongoing patent conflict with medical device manufacturer Masimo, now impacts out-of-warranty repairs for several Apple Watch models, excluding the SE. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has communicated to customer service staff that out-of-warranty hardware repairs and complete unit replacements for Apple Watch Series 6 onwards are currently unavailable due to the ban imposed by the US International Trade Commission.

Customers with out-of-warranty Apple Watch Series 6 or later models affected by the ban are advised to exercise extra caution as repair services are temporarily unavailable. However, products under warranty or covered by the extended AppleCare Plus program remain unaffected. Gurman's report indicates that customers will be notified when hardware replacements become permissible.

The ban not only led to the cessation of online sales for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra Series 2, with in-store sales to follow, but it also limits Apple's ability to provide hardware repairs for certain models. The unavailability of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 during the crucial holiday shopping period poses a significant challenge for Apple. However, these models can still be obtained in physical Apple stores until December 24th. After this date, third-party retailers may continue selling them, but the supply is expected to diminish as Apple is restricted from importing more devices until the patent dispute is resolved.

The patent conflict revolves around the SpO2 sensor present in multiple Apple Watch models. While Apple is reportedly developing a software update to address potential patent infringements, Masimo contends that the issue is fundamentally related to hardware and necessitates more substantial modifications. Resolving this dispute is critical for Apple, not only to resume normal sales but also to reinstate out-of-warranty repair services for affected Apple Watch models.