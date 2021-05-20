Battlegrounds Mobile India to Launch on June 18 - Report

The PUBG Mobile variant in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India, could launch on June 18, a report suggests. PUBG Mobile got banned in India in September 2020. South Korean developer Krafton has not shared a release date for Battlegrounds Mobile India but is in the process of finalizing it. The game is now ready to pre-register in India for Android users through the Google Play store. However, the game's user community believes that Battlegrounds Mobile India could launch on June 10.



Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this month shared for pre-registration on Tuesday (May 18) for Android users. Since the announcement, fans have been eagerly awaiting a release date. According to the support page of the official website, the latest update from the developer is that a date is being finalized, according to the support page of the official website. A report by IGN India citing industry sources claims that the game could launch on June 18, exactly one month after pre-registration opened.



While this seems like a realistic release timeline, Krafton hasn't officially confirmed it, so it's best not to take this information as gospel. However, the report also indicates that the community believes that Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch on June 10.



Battlegrounds Mobile India will be a free-to-play Battle Royale game with essentially the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile, but with a few tweaks. In addition, Krafton said that Battlegrounds Mobile India would bring exclusive in-game features such as outfits and an esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues. The developer teased one of the maps, Sanhok, and the game's Google Play store page shows other maps.



Interestingly, the Google Play store URL for Battlegrounds Mobile India has the text "PUBG Mobile", which is believed to be for its in-store SEO value. However, Krafton has not shared any clarification on this. Additionally, battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are exclusive to Android users and will grant them India-specific rewards to claim when the game officially launches.





