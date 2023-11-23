Black Friday 2023: Date, Origin and Facts about this shopping day

The Black Friday shopping frenzy is about to begin as crowds gather at their favourite stores and malls to get the best deals and discounts. Every year, one day after Thanksgiving in the US, people celebrate this annual shopping day enthusiastically. People anticipate Black Friday not only for retail therapy but also to connect with friends and family. No wonder there is a mix of excitement and chaos in stores as bargain hunters try to make the most of the deals available.

When is Black Friday in 2023?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, the traditional American holiday when families gather to express their gratitude over a delicious meal featuring roast turkey and other traditional delicacies. Unlike in previous years, online shopping has also allowed people to shop from the comfort of their homes on Black Friday for a hassle-free shopping experience. Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on November 23, 2023, while Black Friday will be on November 24, 2023.

Preparations for Christmas begin a month in advance with Black Friday, when people kick off the shopping season by taking advantage of huge discounts retailers offer in physical stores and online.

Origin of Black Friday

The term Black Friday originated in the 1960s and early 1970s in Philadelphia. At that time, the festive atmosphere of Thanksgiving was extended to the weekends, and people would shop for Christmas and eat out with their families and friends. This resulted in chaos on the streets, which made it difficult for police and bus drivers to control the crowd. There were also cases of shoplifting and parking violations. No wonder they coined "Black Friday" to describe their endless shifts.

While for a time, department stores rebranded Black Friday as Big Friday, eager to make it sound positive, retailers preferred the term Black Friday as the day when their accounting books were "in the black" or in profits and " not in the red" or at a loss.



