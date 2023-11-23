Black Friday 2023: Get deals on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Zara and more; Details

Black Friday 2023: Black Friday is the annual shopping extravaganza that kicks off the holiday gift-giving season in the United States. During the shopping weekend, brands compete to offer online and offline discounts. Shopping malls often see chaotic crowds competing to get products at discounted prices. In India, too, Black Friday sales have become an annual tradition, with retailers going out of their way to offer shopping deals to shoppers.

Here are a few brands offering Black Friday deals:

Amazon

Amazon US offers its biggest Black Friday deals on many products, including tablets, speakers, watches, phones, laptops, home appliances, and toys, among tens of thousands of other items.

Ajio

Ajio offers 50 to 90 per cent discounts on accessories, clothes, footwear and eyewear. The sale will last from November 24 to 27. Ajio Luxe is offering up to 50 per cent discount on global brands such as Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Stella McCartney and more.

Croma

Black Friday sale on Croma will start on November 24 and continue till November 26. The brand is offering gadgets and electronics at discounted rates. OnePlus, Vivo, and Realme are among the phone brands that are on sale.

Flipkart

Flipkart, an online commerce platform, is hosting a Black Friday sale until November 30. During the sale, buyers can receive up to 12% off smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards, and Citi Bank cards.

H&M

H&M offers 20 per cent off on all products to its member customers for both online and offline customers. The offer is valid till midnight on November 23.

Myntra

Myntra will also offer offers and discounts during the Black Friday sale, which will last from November 24 to 27.

Nykaa

Nykaa has named it the "Pink Friday Sale". Starting at 4 pm on November 23, it will offer up to 50 per cent discounts on over 2,100 brands.

Paytm Mall

Customers will also get great discounts and offers on Paytm Mall for Black Friday.

Tata Cliq

Tata Cliq's Black Friday Sale 2023 started on Wednesday, November 22, and it offers attractive deals and discounts on electronics, mobile phones, accessories, and other products from top brands. The sale will last until November 27.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo has timed its Arigato Festival sale with Black Friday, beginning the offers on November 24. The sale will last till November 30.

Vijay Sales

Customers can check out Vijay Sales for Black Friday sale deals and discounts on various electronics.

Zara

Zara is offering up to 40 per cent off on selected items. The sale begins at 9 pm on November 23 on the Zara app and at 10 pm on the brand's website, but in-store sales will be on Friday, November 24.