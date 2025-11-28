Black Friday Sale Brings Major Price Drops on iPhone 15, iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Pro Max & More

The Black Friday Sale has officially kicked off in India, and major retailers including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Amazon are rolling out impressive deals on popular smartphones. For consumers eyeing an iPhone upgrade, this year’s sale window presents some of the most compelling price drops in months, covering models from the iPhone 15 all the way to the latest iPhone 17. A handful of Android flagships have also received major price cuts, giving shoppers plenty of choice across segments.

One of the standout deals is on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, a flagship that continues to remain a strong performer despite being a year old. The device is now available on Reliance Digital for Rs 1,34,900, marking a Rs 10,000 reduction from its original launch price of Rs 1,44,900. Buyers can bring the price down even further—Axis Bank cardholders can claim an additional Rs 6,000 discount, lowering the effective cost to Rs 1,28,900. Customers using BOBCARD or Kotak Bank cards can also avail extra savings of up to Rs 3,000.

Those considering Apple’s more lifestyle-centric model, the iPhone Air, can pick it up for Rs 1,12,900 at Croma—Rs 7,000 below its launch price. Vijay Sales is offering a marginally better deal at Rs 1,12,690, and both retailers are bundling bank discounts of Rs 4,000 on ICICI and SBI cards to sweeten the deal.

Meanwhile, the newly launched iPhone 17, positioned as this year’s all-rounder in the standard lineup, is available at its original price since it has only been on the market for about three months. However, bank offers via HSBC and HDFC can help shoppers save up to Rs 4,500, pushing the effective cost below Rs 80,000. Even so, those who are not in a hurry may want to wait—last year’s iPhone 16 saw a price correction roughly five months after release, and a similar trend could emerge for the iPhone 17.

For buyers seeking a more budget-friendly entry into the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 15 remains one of the most attractive deals this season. Amazon has listed the green variant at Rs 50,990, currently one of the lowest prices across platforms. Other colour options are priced slightly higher by around Rs 1,000. Both Croma and Vijay Sales also have the iPhone 15 in the sub-Rs 55,000 bracket, and additional bank offers may help bring down the price further. For now, Amazon’s offer on the green variant stands out as the best value.

Android Deals Worth Considering

Android users aren’t left behind this Black Friday. Amazon is offering the OnePlus 15 at an effective price of Rs 69,499 after bank offers. The iQOO Neo 10R is available at Rs 23,999 with select card discounts, making it a strong contender in the mid-range category. For flagship shoppers, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra is down to Rs 84,999 without any conditions. The OnePlus 13, which debuted earlier this year, now carries a reduced-price tag of Rs 65,999, while the Realme GT 7 Pro is listed at Rs 50,998 on Amazon.

With a wide spread of deals across both premium and mid-range models, this year’s Black Friday Sale offers one of the best chances for shoppers to upgrade to a new smartphone without breaking the bank.