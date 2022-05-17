Blaupunkt TV to offer massive discounts on Flipkart TV Brand Days Sale

E-commerce giant Flipkart is all set to commence its TV BRAND DAY SALE, which will be a two-day sale, starting from 18th May, 12 a.m and run till 19th May 2022. Flipkart will be offering hefty discounts on German rooted brand Blaupunkt TV on all their products ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches in size. The e-commerce platform has decided to partner exclusively with ICICI Bank to offer an additional and instant discount of 10% to its credit and debit cardholders. Low rate, No cost EMI options, and other incentives are offered to make the deals more engaging and irresistible. The hero models i.e 43 inches and 55 inches models will be available at attractive discounts



The Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch, priced at Rs 12,499, is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and features two speakers. The second model, a 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) display with Android 9, an ultra-thin bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio, and two speakers with a 40W speaker output cost Rs. 17,999 and comes with Android 9, an ultra-thin bezel, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, stunning Surround Sound certified audio, and two speakers with a 40W speaker output. The hero model 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels) TV model is available for Rs. 26,999 and is powered by Android 10 with integrated 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM, and a 50W speaker output, as well as a bezel-less design. It also has Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround certified audio, as well as four speakers. The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 31,999 runs Android 10 and includes a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB RAM for a smooth viewing experience. The larger the screen, the more features there are. The 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) bezel-less display costs Rs. 36, 999. includes a 60w sound output, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and boost Dolby Atmos, all of which will improve your movie night experience. A seamless streaming experience is ensured by a 60 Hz refresh rate. The Google Assistant can handle the TV remote, making it more convenient to use. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999 has a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and four speakers. It has a brightness rating of 500 nits.



Recently launched 40-inch TV model, which retails for Rs 15,999, and the 43-inch TV model, which costs Rs 19,999, both have 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, so they are obviously on par with those high-end TVs. HDR is included in these versions to guarantee that viewers experience every visual in clear details and vibrant colours. Two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output enable Surround technologies, resulting in an immersive audio experience with deep surround sound. The Google Play Store, which is powered by the Android operating system, will provide users with access to a variety of apps and games. For the price of a 32-inch TV, customers will get a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on a 40-inch TV with 400 nits of brightness and an ultra-thin bezel. The 43-inch TV will cost the same as a 40-inch TV, with no bezels, 500 nits of brightness, and an in-built Chromecast.