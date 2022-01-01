BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers 60 days of extra validity: Check

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its subscribers an additional 60 days of validity with its Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan. So the Rs 2,399 BSNL recharge plan will now be valid for a total of 425 days. Previously, it was valid for up to 365 days. The BSNL offering includes unlimited local and STD voice calls and 3GB of high-speed data per day. It also provides free access to BSNL Tunes, as well as original and popular content available through Eros Now.

This limited term deal from BSNL is offered not only in Haryana but also in other circles including Tamil Nadu.

Find about internet data, voice calls and other benefits of BSNL Rs. 2399 data plan.

The Rs. 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited outgoing calls and 100 SMS messages per day along with a daily 3GB high-speed data allowance. By exceeding the 3GB high-speed data limit, users will get 80Kbps internet speed based on the carrier's Fair Use Policy (FUP).

Furthermore, users will also get value-added services like BSNL Tunes with unlimited song change option along with BSNL Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan.

Apart from this Rs. 2,399 prepaid recharge plan, BSNL also has Rs. 1,498 prepaid plan for a prolonged period of validity of 365 days. The plan provides unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day, and 2GB of high-speed data every day. Similarly, there is also a Rs. 1,999 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day and 500GB of high-speed data for 365 days.

BSNL's extended validity offer came after its competitor and the country's largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, also announced the addition of 29 days of validity with its Rs. 2,545 prepaid recharge plan under the "Happy New Year" offer. This plan normally has a validity of 336 days, however, it extends up to 365 days. The deal was a limited-time offer and was available until December 31, 2021.