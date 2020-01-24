BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Now Offers 436 Days of Validity

On the 71st Republic Day, BSNL has increased the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan by 71 days. BSNL Rs 1,999 recharge will now offer 436 days of validity from January 26 to February 15, 2020. The other benefits of the plan are 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling (limited up to 250 minutes per day) and 100 SMSes per day. As per BSNL, the extra validity offer is valid for a limited period. Since December 2019, BSNL did not increase the prices of prepaid plans and now and then it is providing extra validity with selective plans. With this move, the telco has a good chance of increasing the subscriber base. BSNL only disadvantage is the lack of 4G services, though, it's expected to bring 4G by March 2020.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Validity Increased by 71 Days

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan offers 365 days validity. As it is India's 71st Republic Day, BSNL has extended the validity of this plan by 71 days. BSNL will offer an extended validity of 436 days during the offer period. Now the other benefits include 250 minutes of voice calling per day, 3GB of daily data and 100 SMSes every day for 436 days. The BSNL users get additional benefits like BSNL TV subscription for the entire validity period. Previously, the plan used to provide SonyLIV subscription too, but last month the telco discontinued the offer.

BSNL offered 60 days extra validity with the Rs 1,999 plan last month; it was provided for a limited period by the BSNL. Now the same plan gets 71 days of validity extension for 20 days. The telco aims to increase its ARPU and attract new subscribers with the Rs 1,999 plan.

This long-term validity plan from BSNL is offered for both existing and new customers. BSNL new subscribers can opt for the Rs 1,999 plan as their First Recharge (FRC) option too.