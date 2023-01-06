Buy iPhone 12 for less than Rs 35,000 on Flipkart

Buying iPhone remains a dream because of its staggering price. And if you've been waiting for a price drop on the mini iPhone 12 series, here's your chance to finally own one at a low price. Flipkart offers an impressive 36 per cent discount on the black variant of the iPhone 12 mini 64GB. But that's not all. If you combine this offer with other offers, you can reduce the price even more.



- Apart from offering a flat 36 per cent discount on the variant mentioned above of the iPhone 12 mini, Flipkart has specific banking offers that you can take advantage of.

- You can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000 or more on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI transactions.

- On the first IDFC credit card EMI transactions, you can avail of 10 per cent off up to Rs 1000 on orders of Rs 5000 or more.

- On Induslnd Bank credit card EMI transactions, you can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000 or more.

- You can also get 5 per cent cashback if you purchase through a Flipkart Axis Bank card.

- If you use Paytm Wallet for payment, there is a fixed instant cashback of Rs 100 on a minimum order value of Rs 1000. However, this offer is valid only once per Paytm account.

- You can also get a Rs 250 discount on UPI transactions.

Some terms and conditions apply to each offer. It is best to read them before making a purchase.

Exchange your old mobile

To further reduce the price, you can trade your old phone for an additional discount. The better condition your phone is, the better the discount. Flipkart mentions up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old phone, but that is only possible in some instances where your phone is in excellent condition and priced high by the tech giant.

You can check the value you'll get for your old phone by clicking on the 'Buy with exchange' tab. Also, check if the exchange option is available for your area by entering your PIN code in the box mentioned on the offer page.

iPhone 12: Specifications

iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone gets power from the A14 Bionic chip with a next-gen Neural Engine processor. Up front, there's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera with night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. For protection, the iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield coating. If you're wondering whether you should go for the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, you should know that there isn't a huge difference in the design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The camera island of the iPhone 12 houses camera sensors placed vertically.