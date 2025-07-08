Canva Outage Disrupts Global Access, Company Rolls Out Fixes Amid User Frustration

Canva, the widely used design platform, experienced a major service disruption on Tuesday morning, leaving many users across the globe unable to save or view their work. The issue primarily impacted the web version of the platform, with limited trouble reported on the mobile app. Canva has acknowledged the outage and confirmed it is actively working on restoring full functionality.

According to outage-monitoring service Down detector, a majority of the reports—around 64 percent—came from users facing issues on the web interface, while about 9 percent were from the mobile app. The problems included failed logins, unresponsive design pages, and disrupted CanvaAI-related features. The most affected users appeared to be based in the United States, with the impact being less severe in India.

In an update shared on X (formerly Twitter), Canva stated it was aware of the ongoing problems, which were affecting features like design saving, real-time collaboration tools, and notifications. The company also confirmed it has initiated an official incident report to keep users informed about the status of the fix.

Despite the disruption, the situation appeared to be improving at the time of publishing. In personal testing, both the web and app versions were functioning without issues. However, Canva continues to post live updates, suggesting that isolated problems may still persist depending on a user’s location or account configuration.

This marks the second such outage in recent weeks for Canva, which currently serves over 200 million monthly active users. A similar service disruption occurred in late June, impacting thousands globally.

As Canva integrates more AI-driven tools and expands its features, occasional growing pains seem inevitable. Users are advised to keep an eye on official updates and ensure their work is saved offline whenever possible.