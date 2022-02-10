Celebrate Valentine's Day with a Technological Twist! 

This Valentine's Day, redefine the meaning of romance with five technology-driven ideas. If you think, that cannot possibly be as heart-melting as flowers or chocolates, maybe it is time to reconfigure what a perfect Valentine's Day gift really stands for. And if togetherness, sharing, or gifting an experience can also be in fact a perfect gift of love? And if investing in a lasting experience of leisure, comfort, joy, and well-being can be better than something fleeting?

Here are some of our favorite experiential gadgets:

1. XGIMI Halo Plus -





How about a date night right at home? Feel free to throw in some chocolate goodies, popcorn tubs, a wine bottle and just plug and play any epic romance right in your living room or even in your backyard under the stars! An immersive evening of larger-than-life entertainment can be a perfect counterpoint to pandemic restrictions.



XGIMI Halo Plus can be the ideal, unobtrusive presence with high-end features, enveloping audio quality, and high resolution on a screen bigger than anything conventional home entertainment can offer you.

A 3D view, LED-powered battery, smart screen adaptation technology will mimic a theatre-like experience while an eye protection feature will ensure that the enjoyment is stress-free. Priced at ₹99,999 and available on Amazon.in, Halo Plus is like a long-term relationship you can safely invest in.

2. Apple's AirPods Pro -





If music is the food of love, play on! What can be more romantic than curating a playlist for a loved one and gifting them a pair of AirPods to listen in? Or just listening to your favorite songs together on a candle-lit Valentine's evening? With not one tangled wire in sight to ruin the moment and optimized sound quality, this is a perfect gift of love. If you are taking a stroll together or going for a jog, the Active Noise Cancellation technology inherent in



AirPods Pro will just help you focus on the here and now. And yet the transparency mode will give you both the option of listening to each other and interacting with the world around you. In case you are looking only for immersive sound, there is spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that places deep, rich cadences of music all around you.

Priced at ₹20,900 and available on Amazon.in, this is one gift that like true love, is timeless.

3. Cannon EOS 200D -





Make memories that will never fade away with Cannon EOS 200D on this special night and all the shared laughter and joy that deserves to be preserved forever. Invest in the petite Cannon EOS 200D, which is Canon's lightest DSLR, weighs a little heavier than a water bottle, and can accompany you both anywhere like a trusted friend. With a Vari-angle Touch Screen LCD, this beauty slides right into your bag as you trek, explore or travel together.



Priced at ₹56,499, the camera boasts features like a 24.1 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 processor that would make celebrating your life together, easy and breezy. It is available on Amazon.in.

4. Apple Watch Series 7-





Alleviate the prevailing pandemic anxiety with a caring gift straight from the heart. Apple Watch Series 7 will watch over a loved one's health and fitness goals, measure their blood oxygen with an all-new sensor, and check their heart rhythm with the ECG app. Its advanced GPS + Cellular model will let them call, text, and get directions even without a phone.



And when they are enjoying the sunlit outdoors, the exceptional retina display will always be 2.5x brighter. Its S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5 and a 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip will offer every convenience you would expect from Apple. Priced at ₹50,900, this Apple Watch Series 7 is available on Amazon.in

5. Sony PlayStation 5 -





Is your partner a gaming fan? Then treat them to an evening of high-octane gaming, a spread of their favorite finger foods, and the latest gaming console that can unlock the world of virtual reality and transportive magic.



PlayStation 5's main hardware features include a solid-state drive customized for high-speed data streaming to enable significant improvements in storage performance, an AMD GPU capable of 4K resolution display at up to 120 frames per second, hardware-accelerated ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections, and the Tempest Engine allowing for hardware-accelerated 3D audio effects. Other features include the Dual Sense controller with haptic feedback and backward compatibility with most of the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games.

Priced at ₹49,990, this dream entertainer is available at Flipkart.com



