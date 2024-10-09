CERT-In Issues Critical Warning for Microsoft Edge Users: Update Now

The Indian government has recently issued a high-risk alert for users of outdated versions of Microsoft Edge, urging immediate action to avoid severe security vulnerabilities. Microsoft Edge, the second most popular web browser globally, is crucial for millions of users. It often stores sensitive information, such as personal and banking details. To keep users secure, Microsoft regularly releases security updates. Unfortunately, many continue using older versions for convenience, increasing their risk of cyberattacks.



The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, warned that Microsoft Edge versions before 129.0.2792.79 have multiple vulnerabilities. These flaws could allow remote attackers to bypass security measures and execute malicious code on affected systems. CERT-In identified the key sources of these vulnerabilities: inadequate data validation in Mojo, flawed implementation in V8, and integer overflow in Layout.

Hackers could exploit these weaknesses by tricking users into visiting malicious websites, leading to severe consequences like data breaches or system hijacking. CERT-In strongly advises all users to update their browsers immediately with Microsoft's latest security patches to prevent such incidents.

While using older browser versions may seem convenient, the risks these vulnerabilities pose far outweigh the benefits. Regularly updating software protects personal data and ensures a secure online experience. Staying informed and vigilant in the face of evolving cyber threats is essential for maintaining digital safety.