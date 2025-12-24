Haryana writing farmers' prosperity through collaboration, says HM Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, addressed a Cooperative Conference organised by Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) on the theme 'Role of Cooperation in Sustainable Agriculture' here, with the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several other dignitaries were also present.

Home Minister Shah said, "Haryana, connected with history, religion, spirituality, and traditions, is today gradually writing new dimensions of farmers' prosperity through the collaboration between agriculture and cooperatives."

He noted that on the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives, Milk chilling centre, Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) flour mill, distribution of RuPay Platinum Card and registration certificates of model Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), and the portal on the International Year of Cooperatives were also inaugurated at this conference organised by KRIBHCO.

Home Minister Shah said that nearly 70 per cent of the country's population resides in rural areas, and a large section of "our population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture, farming, and animal husbandry for livelihood".

He added that "if agriculture and animal husbandry are viewed as independent businesses, these sectors provide employment to a large number of people".

He said the two sectors generating the maximum employment in the country are agriculture and animal husbandry.

"However, when agriculture and animal husbandry are linked with cooperation, it not only provides employment to 125 crore people but also plays an important role in making them prosperous."

The Union Minister said that in Gujarat "Amul at present distributes nearly Rs 90,000 crore every year to 36 lakh women milk producers. If the same quantity of milk were sold at market prices, it would fetch only Rs 12,000 crore".

He added that the "difference between Rs 12,000 crore and Rs 90,000 crore reflects the strength of cooperation. That is why it is said that by linking animal husbandry, agriculture, and cooperation, prosperity through cooperation can be achieved".

Home Minister Shah said that "agriculture and animal husbandry were always viewed only from the employment perspective, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi by establishing the Ministry of Cooperation at the Centre gave a new mantra of prosperity through Cooperation".

He added that "now cooperation is being linked not only with employment but also with prosperity".

Home Minister Shah said after becoming the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi strengthened the foundation of agriculture and utilised agriculture strengthened through cooperation to make farmers prosperous.

He added that "low water usage, fewer chemicals, and lower risk form the foundation of the new agriculture policy. This includes achieving higher yields with less water through scientific irrigation methods, reducing fertiliser use through natural farming, and selecting crops with minimal risk through soil testing".

He said that steps must be taken to increase farmers' income through soil health, water security, institutional credit, market access, and processing, packaging, and marketing of produce.

"Along with this, agriculture dependent on subsidies must gradually move towards sustainable farming, which ensures sustainable profits."

He added that for this purpose, the state government has worked to promote different verticals like water and soil conservation, their testing, organic farming, climate-resilient agriculture, the Digital Agriculture Mission and cooperation.

The Union Cooperation Minister said that in 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the country's agriculture budget was Rs 22,000 crore, which has been increased to Rs 1,27,000 crore by the Central government.

"The rural development budget was Rs 80,000 crore, which has now been increased to Rs 1,87,000 crore," he added.

He said that today there is no sarpanch and certainly not in Haryana, who has not received Rs 10 crore, Rs 20 crore, or Rs 25 crore over the last 10 years for village development.

"This reflects a very significant change in the approach to development."

He added that crop insurance has been made more effective.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, every farmer is being provided Rs 6,000 annually," Union Minister Shah said.

A provision of Rs 1 lakh crore has been made under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, he said, adding that farmers are getting fair prices through e-National Agriculture Market.

"Initiatives such as the Shri Anna Mission, Pulses and Oilseeds Mission, and the circular ecosystem of the dairy sector have also been undertaken. Through nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, an amount which will increase from Rs 93,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore by the completion of the scheme -- an additional one lakh hectares of land have been brought under irrigation over the past 10 years," Union Minister Shah said.

He added that the Ministry of Cooperation was established to ensure that the full profit of agricultural and animal husbandry produce reaches the farmer.