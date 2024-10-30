CERT-In Warns These Google Users; Know More

GoogleChrome remains the world's most popular web browser, attracting millions of users daily. Its dominance in the web browser market is largely due to its continuous introduction of new features and timely security updates. While people's dependency on digital interfaces has increased, Google intends to keep the environment safer with more secure personal and confidential data such as location history and bank account information. Meanwhile, cyber threats never stay idle. They come up with new ways to exploit them. A recent warning has been brought into the public eye by the Indian Government, especially to users working with older versions of the Google Chrome operating system, which includes all three variants: Windows, Mac, and Linux below version 130.0.6723.69/.70.

The alert comes from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, or CERT-In, which falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The organization has identified a few vulnerabilities in these older browser versions. These vulnerabilities enable remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

The CERT-In reported that this flaw is present because of the following reasons- Inappropriate implementation in Extensions of Google Chrome Type Confusion in V8 A remote attacker could take over this vulnerability with the help of a specially crafted web page by forcing a victim to visit this page. These vulnerabilities, if well exploited, may lead to huge disturbances and the compromise of user data. In this regard, users are advised to apply needed patches recommended by Google in haste.

Importance of Regular Updating

Google regularly develops updates to enhance the capabilities and security of the Chrome browser. However, these updates are often overlooked because of several reasons, like lack of data, little storage, or simply for comfort. These devices become sitting ducks for cybercriminals exploiting known vulnerabilities in outdated browser versions.

Users need to update the system as often as possible to ensure maximum security and be ever-vigilant for new threats, thereby protecting personal information in the digital world.



